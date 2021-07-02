Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrew Haimerl —RIP
@andrew_haimerl
Download free
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
July 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Red Wallpapers
culture
temple
chinese
lanterns
taipie
taiwan
Creative Commons images
Related collections
up above
174 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
above
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
India
170 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Tropical Vibes
80 photos
· Curated by Pineapple Supply Co.
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
outdoor