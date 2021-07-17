Go to Jeremy Bezanger's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green palm tree under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Efate, Vanuatu

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

vegetation
vanuatu
pacific
island
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoors
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Nature Images
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Life Aquatic
437 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking