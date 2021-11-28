Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hans Isaacson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
DJI, FC7303
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Frozen haze over a lake
Related tags
ice
haze
lake
fog
island
HD Desktop Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
nature green
nature landscape
Sun Images & Pictures
sunlight in fog
sunlight
mist
bright background
bright
morning sun
drone
drone view
drones
drone shot
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food
215 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
sweet
Tiny People in a Big World
225 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Phone Wallpapers
1,256 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images