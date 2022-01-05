Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Masood Aslami
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Wood Wallpapers
lumber
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Related collections
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
Architectural lines
963 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
line
building
architecture
People & Portraits
340 photos
· Curated by Kirill
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures