Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Historic brick Church building 1878/1880 Federated in 1928
Related tags
Grass Backgrounds
plant
building
architecture
church
spire
steeple
tower
lawn
housing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Two's a Crowd
349 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
Sand
37 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
sand
dune
outdoor
Animals
368 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife