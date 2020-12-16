Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
ornament
Christmas Tree Images
bauble
decoration
Christmas Images
festive
xmas
fairy lights
bokeh
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tower
building
architecture
clock tower
Backgrounds
Related collections
Christmas and the festive season 🎅🏻
352 photos
· Curated by Annie Spratt
season
festive
Christmas Images
winter
95 photos
· Curated by Екатерина C
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Christmas
11 photos
· Curated by Charlotte Carmichael
Christmas Images
plant
Brown Backgrounds