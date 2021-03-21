Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vivek Doshi
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old coin, 1 part of ₹1
Related collections
Collection #86: Chris Spooner
8 photos
· Curated by Chris Spooner
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
home
527 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
home
indoor
interior
Pacific Northwest
77 photos
· Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor
Related tags
Money Images & Pictures
coin
dime
HD Grey Wallpapers
nickel
macro
old
old coins
PNG images