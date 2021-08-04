Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Monteverde, Costa Rica
Related tags
Flower Images
HD Tropical Wallpapers
pollination
costa rica
garden
Spring Images & Pictures
macro
HD Red Wallpapers
Nature Images
sunny
Jungle Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
stem
plant
pollen
blossom
anther
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Summer
2,043 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Collection #81: Sai De Silva
10 photos
· Curated by Sai De Silva
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
plant