Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
building
architecture
arch
arched
gate
monument
door
urban
Free images
Related collections
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos
· Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
40 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Apple Watch
15 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Apple Watch Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
technology