Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Phuong Minh Luu
@minhphuong1106
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Iced Vietnamese Milk Coffee
Related collections
The Beaches
409 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Beach Images & Pictures
outdoor
sea
Hand It Over
87 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Blank Walls
559 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Related tags
glass
beverage
beer glass
alcohol
beer
drink
People Images & Pictures
human
chair
furniture
HD Wood Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
plywood
Creative Commons images