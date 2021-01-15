Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joakim Honkasalo
@jhonkasalo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Kaitalahti, Helsinki, Finland
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fairy tale spruce
Related tags
helsinki
finland
kaitalahti
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Seascape Pictures
winterscape
spruce
horizon
HD Sky Wallpapers
paste
HD Wallpapers
fairy tale
dusk
outdoors
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Sky stuff for composites
65 photos
· Curated by Justin Thornton
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Urban Winter Finland
8 photos
· Curated by Hannes Björninen
Winter Images & Pictures
finland
outdoor
Nature
27 photos
· Curated by youzign er
Nature Images
outdoor
plant