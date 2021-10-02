Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergey Magpie
@magpies
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Butterfly Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Epic Atmospheric Nature
111 photos
· Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Life's a Party
1,011 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
Party Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
silhouette
Hero
81 photos
· Curated by Charbel
hero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images