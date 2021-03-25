Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Triras Manandhar
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kyanjin Gompa, Langtang, Nepal
Published on
March 25, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nepal
Related tags
nepal
kyanjin gompa
langtang
visitnepal2020
building
Nature Images
outdoors
shelter
countryside
rural
urban
HD Blue Wallpapers
housing
hut
shack
Free pictures
Related collections
Fall
149 photos
· Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
See Not My Eyes
1,230 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
faceless
932 photos
· Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures