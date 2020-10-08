Go to Jose luis's profile
@jlq73
Download free
sliced bread on white ceramic plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Cerdanyola del Vallès, España
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Bakery
36 photos · Curated by Abby Berkley
bakery
Food Images & Pictures
bread
Bektrom
134 photos · Curated by Casey Minarcik
bektrom
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking