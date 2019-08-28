Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Devi Puspita Amartha Yahya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pasar Gudang Lelang, Lampung, Indonesia
Published
on
August 28, 2019
X-A10
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
indonesia
pasar gudang lelang
lampung
market
shop
culture
economy
traditional market
street
HD Wallpapers
social
shopping
human
People Images & Pictures
plant
bazaar
Food Images & Pictures
produce
meal
Public domain images
Related collections
Indonesia
205 photos
· Curated by Katy Jolly
indonesia
outdoor
human
Marketplace
68 photos
· Curated by Avery Michaels
marketplace
market
human
Traditional Market
16 photos
· Curated by Devi Puspita Amartha Yahya
traditional market
street
economy