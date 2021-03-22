Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandra Seitamaa
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Sweden
Published on
March 22, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sweden
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
furniture
chair
dining table
table
indoors
room
dining room
restaurant
tabletop
sitting
cafe
pub
glass
bar counter
beverage
drink
Backgrounds
Related collections
Vertical
187 photos
· Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Kissed by Fire 👩🦰
40 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Zen Desktop
23 photos
· Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images