Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dario Brönnimann
@dariobroe
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
September 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Foreboding
72 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
foreboding
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
The Stars Above My Head
299 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Star Images
night
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Family
18 photos
· Curated by Marlene Arteaga
Family Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
hand
Related tags
flagstone
path
walkway
sidewalk
pavement
old town
street photography
small village
Italy Pictures & Images
elba
Flower Images
building
outdoors
Public domain images