Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amitabh Vikram Dwivedi
@amitabhvikram
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Patni top aerial view at Jammu and Kashmir
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
roof
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
urban
building
Mountain Images & Pictures
aerial view
mountain range
countryside
architecture
metropolis
HD City Wallpapers
town
Public domain images
Related collections
Above the Trees 🌲
75 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Saccharine
24 photos
· Curated by Me
saccharine
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora