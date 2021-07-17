Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
AJAYA SHRESTHA
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pokhara, Nepal
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
pokhara
nepal
human
People Images & Pictures
face
skin
smile
crowd
accessory
jewelry
accessories
necklace
festival
carnival
People Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Women
514 photos
· Curated by iMa James
Women Images & Pictures
human
face
Inspired by Tradition
197 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
apparel
clothing
Unsplash Damsels - Celebrating Femininity
6,993 photos
· Curated by Chandan Chaurasia
damsel
Women Images & Pictures
human