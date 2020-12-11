Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
ground
maple
Free images
Related collections
Collection #171: FiftyThree
9 photos
· Curated by FiftyThree
outdoor
plant
HD Wallpapers
Food and Drink
833 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Collection #49: Paul Jarvis
10 photos
· Curated by p j
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock