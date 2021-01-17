Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Julie Romaniuk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lombok, Indonesia
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lombok
indonesia
hut
indonesia
coconut
Beach Images & Pictures
HD White Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
shelter
rural
building
People Images & Pictures
human
shack
construction
housing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
InSHAPE
736 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building
World Book Day
199 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers
color and form
99 photos
· Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers