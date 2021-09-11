Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joeyy Lee
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hyde Park, Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW, Australia
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Zenelia Jewel commercial photoshoot in Sydney City Australia
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hyde park
elizabeth street
sydney nsw
australia
accessories
necklace
photo
photoshoots
jewellery
editorial fashion
editorial portrait
veil
makeup artist
Light Backgrounds
Flower Images
earrings
bracelets
magazine
editorial magazine
makeups shoot
Public domain images
Related collections
Accessories
54 photos · Curated by Parvana Guliyeva
accessory
jewelry
necklace
INFLUENCER
218 photos · Curated by AHMOUCHE Mustafa
influencer
human
clothing
Blonde
156 photos · Curated by Stephanie Ross
blonde
human
Women Images & Pictures