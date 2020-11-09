Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phát Trương
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Published
on
November 9, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D750
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
ÁO DÀI - CÚC HỌA MI #6 photo : Phat Truong
Related tags
hồ chí minh
thành phố hồ chí minh
việt nam
clothing
apparel
hat
sun hat
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
gown
fashion
wedding gown
Wedding Backgrounds
robe
Flower Images
blossom
flower bouquet
flower arrangement
Public domain images
Related collections
Different Perspective
46 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Truth to Table
145 photos
· Curated by Elise Folkerts
table
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Maldives
24 photos
· Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images