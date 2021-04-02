Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yalamber Limbu
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
face
portrait
close up
Flower Images
asian
asian girl
human
People Images & Pictures
apparel
clothing
lipstick
cosmetics
head
finger
hat
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
People
80 photos
· Curated by Ashley Ritter
People Images & Pictures
human
Girls Photos & Images
people
28 photos
· Curated by Abbie Cheng
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Dani's closet
99 photos
· Curated by Paola Curiel
cosmetic
human
HD Grey Wallpapers