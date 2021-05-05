The photo was taken on my trip to Uttarakhand, India. The Top peak in the centre is the Pangarchulla peak with the maximum elevation of 15,070 feets. We started the trek on 12th of April 2021 and reached the summit on 16th April 2021. This photo was taken on the first day of our trek, with the goal looking so small and at a distance. The final steep slope visible on the mountain is one and a half kilometres long and took 2 hours to climb; the total one way distance on the summit day was 8 kilometres.