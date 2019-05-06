Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patrick Hendry
@worldsbetweenlines
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
May 6, 2019
Canon, EOS 5DS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
canine
rock
Nature Images
outdoors
rubble
ground
Puppies Images & Pictures
HD Husky Wallpapers
appenzeller
Public domain images
Related collections
Animals
164 photos · Curated by Katarina Z
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
Ode to Simplicity
4,030 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Inspire
305 photos · Curated by Marcus Becker
inspire
building
Light Backgrounds