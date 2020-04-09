Go to Wesley Tingey's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white concrete statue during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Spirituality
Published on X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A statue of Christ carrying the cross.

Related collections

Easter
11 photos · Curated by Heather Jauquet
Easter Images
HD Cross Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking