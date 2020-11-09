Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kaihao Zhao
@kaihaozhao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shanghai, China
Published
on
November 9, 2020
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
shanghai
china
restaurant
street
furniture
chair
interior design
indoors
cafe
HD Windows Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
meal
cafeteria
room
dining room
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Geometry
118 photos
· Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
architecture
building
Deep thinking
826 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Creativity
60 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
creativity
desk
table