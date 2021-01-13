Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alejandro Ramos
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Film
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Photographer working from home Shot with Kodak Portra 400
Related tags
film photography
at home
social distancing
olympus om2
stay home
35mm
35mm film
kodak portra 400
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
HD PC Wallpapers
electronics
People Images & Pictures
human
hardware
computer keyboard
computer hardware
Keyboard Backgrounds
HD Laptop Wallpapers
camera
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Illuminated
179 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
plant
Humanity
149 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Nomad
15 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers