Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Olena Lev
@olenalev
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Italy
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
ground
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
ivy
tree trunk
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #20: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
road
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
Portraits
80 photos
· Curated by eberhard 🖐 grossgasteiger
portrait
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures