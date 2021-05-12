Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kojo Kwarteng
@cwojo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vodafone Internet Cafe (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana
Published
on
May 12, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vodafone internet cafe (knust)
kumasi
ghana
looking on the phone
listening to music
university students
browsing on phone
music lovers
black shirt
university campus
ghanaian boy
african man
african students
ghanaian students
knust
Music Images & Pictures
smartphone
human
People Images & Pictures
electronics
Public domain images
Related collections
Africa - Ghana
19 photos · Curated by Jorgen Carling
africa
ghana
human
People-Centred Smart Cities
26 photos · Curated by Livia Nonose
HD City Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
Black Young People
30 photos · Curated by Savannah Borombia
young
HD Black Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures