Go to Kojo Kwarteng's profile
@cwojo
Download free
man in black long sleeve shirt holding red and black camera
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vodafone Internet Cafe (KNUST), Kumasi, Ghana
Published on SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

vodafone internet cafe (knust)
kumasi
ghana
looking on the phone
listening to music
university students
browsing on phone
music lovers
black shirt
university campus
ghanaian boy
african man
african students
ghanaian students
knust
Music Images & Pictures
smartphone
human
People Images & Pictures
electronics
Public domain images

Related collections

Africa - Ghana
19 photos · Curated by Jorgen Carling
africa
ghana
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking