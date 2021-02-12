Go to Julian Steenbergen's profile
@julian_steenbergen
Download free
gold and white ceiling decor
gold and white ceiling decor
Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Sultan Qaboos Street, ولاية بوشر، Oman
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

An abstract textured photograph of a massive chandelier.

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking