Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Diana Akhmetianova
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 24, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
abies
Food Images & Pictures
egg
ornament
confectionery
sweets
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Christmas Collection
29 photos
· Curated by Jourdan Hamme
Christmas Images
plant
ornament
Foods
11 photos
· Curated by Christian Rachmaninoff
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
meal
The Magic of Christmas
61 photos
· Curated by Christian Gabi
Christmas Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers