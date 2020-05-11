Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jennifer Grismer
@jennifergrismer
Download free
Share
Info
Azusa, CA, USA
Published on
May 11, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Berries on bush.
Related collections
Abstract Architecture
178 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building
The Night Sky
786 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
night
Star Images
outdoor
Food
92 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
azusa
ca
usa
berries
bush
leaves
Creative Commons images