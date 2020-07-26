Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jacki Drexler
@jacki_drexler
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Seattle, Seattle, United States
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
seattle
united states
bench
ocean bay
pacific northwest living
bench sitting
gazing
reflecting
girl gazing
washington
park
furniture
human
People Images & Pictures
sitting
park bench
clothing
apparel
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pages
1 photo
· Curated by Kerryn Humphreys
page
seattle
united state
People
5 photos
· Curated by Kim Patriquin
People Images & Pictures
bench
sitting
people
26 photos
· Curated by Michelle MacLean
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures