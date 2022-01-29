Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rīga, Латвия
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS M6 Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Frozen beauty. Snow falling at the trees branches
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rīga
латвия
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Free stock photos
Related collections
Food for Thought
103 photos · Curated by Max Brown
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
The Great Outdoors
545 photos · Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Details
44 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
detail
building
HD Windows Wallpapers