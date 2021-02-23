Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexandr Gusev
@rwgusev
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Obninsk, Россия
Published
on
February 23, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tree bark with moss
Related tags
obninsk
россия
moss
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Nature Images
Summer Images & Pictures
Texture Backgrounds
bark
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
tree trunk
Free pictures
Related collections
Summer
2,073 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images