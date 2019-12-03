Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucrezia Carnelos
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2019
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Atena chocolate labrador
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Puppies Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Dog Images & Pictures
shadows
mood
Eye Images
expression
HD Wallpapers
Inspirational Images
Sad Images
Dog Images & Pictures
labrador
presentation
Animals Images & Pictures
lab
Feelings Images
emotions
Light Backgrounds
HD Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Dogs
26 photos · Curated by Pablo Perdomo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Bw
68 photos · Curated by Nikita Perervin
bw
HD Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
drawing practice
9 photos · Curated by Kristen H
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
portrait