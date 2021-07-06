Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandip Karangiya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
india
1,000,000+ Free Images
gods of hinduism
God Images & Pictures
kumbh
kumbhmela
HQ Background Images
indian culture
God Images & Pictures
Peacock Images
mahadev
shankar
culture
gods creation
krishna
krishna and radha
krishna janmashtami
krishna mandir
peacock feather
peacock feathers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sea
188 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
sea
outdoor
wafe
Create
91 photos
· Curated by Daiane Coutinho
create
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Drinkables
108 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures