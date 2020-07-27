Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tanuj Dargan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nainital, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nainital
uttarakhand
india
Cloud Pictures & Images
day
lake
nainital lake
bharat
incredible india
HD Water Wallpapers
wide
photo
wide angle
Mountain Images & Pictures
blue skies
5k
canon
1200d
18mm
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Livestock and Agriculture
201 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Reflection
68 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
outdoor
lake
Floral Still Life
60 photos
· Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant