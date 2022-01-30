Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lingmoor Fell, Ambleside, UK
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
ambleside
lingmoor fell
uk
windy
side pike
blew tarn
runner
rain
community
lake district national park
coniston
landscape photography
windermere
langdales
hills
Mountain Images & Pictures
lakes
langdale pikes
hiker
walls
Public domain images
Related collections
Chicago
350 photos · Curated by Tom Schenk
HD Chicago Wallpapers
building
united state
Nature
47 photos · Curated by David Koubi
Nature Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal