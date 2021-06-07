Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
grazing
countryside
rural
Cow Images & Pictures
rain
new forest
remote
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
bovine
raining
country life
graze
wet
field
outdoors
grassland
pasture
ranch
Creative Commons images
Related collections
CountryBreak
105 photos
· Curated by Tracey-anne McCartney
country
analog photography
film photo
All Creatures Great & Small
57 photos
· Curated by Sally Jane
small
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
More Large Mammals
340 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife