Go to Arbendra Pratap's profile
Available for hire
Download free
grilled meat with white sauce on black plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Aloo Tikki with green saus | indian chaat

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Food Images & Pictures
aloo tikki
indian
indian food
yummy
instafood
foodphotography
chaat
best recipe
delicious
indian chaat
aloo recipe
best food
mouthwatering food
cafe
restaurant food
night food
food lover
dish
meal
Free pictures

Related collections

Snacks
2 photos · Curated by Faizeen Mansuri
snack
dish
Food Images & Pictures
DR
6 photos · Curated by nidhi agrawal
dr
Food Images & Pictures
dish
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking