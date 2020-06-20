Go to Pascal Meier's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and blue concrete building under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Zürich, Schweiz
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Werd-Hochhaus

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

zürich
schweiz
HD Grey Wallpapers
switzerland
hochhaus
werd
office building
building
HD City Wallpapers
town
urban
high rise
architecture
apartment building
condo
housing
downtown
asphalt
tarmac
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Around Boston
257 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking