Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bangyu Wang
@bangyuwang
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, 广东省中国
Published
26d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shenzhen
广东省中国
cook
restaurant
Food Images & Pictures
pottery
meal
dish
bowl
bread
sweets
confectionery
plant
coffee cup
cup
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Just Add Type | Vol. 2º
319 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
WORK / ONLINE
119 photos
· Curated by Chantilly Patiño
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures