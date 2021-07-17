Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Efate, Vanuatu
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
road
vegetation
pacific
vanuatu
island
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
bush
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
land
freeway
highway
path
building
housing
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Architectural lines
963 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
line
building
architecture
DRONES
83 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
drone
aerial
outdoor
Catitude
71 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures