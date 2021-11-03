Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kara Danvers
@adventurerkara
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
samsung, SM-G973U
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Forest cleared naturally around this tree.
Related tags
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Backgrounds
vegetation
plant
woodland
land
Nature Images
outdoors
ground
grove
wilderness
tree trunk
Jungle Backgrounds
path
trail
Grass Backgrounds
yard
Creative Commons images
Related collections
SHADOW AND LIGHT
464 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pyro 🔥
47 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
pyro
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers
Education
617 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human