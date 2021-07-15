Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Canada
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
macro
portrait
wildlife
Nature Images
Baby Images & Photos
beak
pigeon
dove
Backgrounds
Related collections
Bridges
62 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture
Chiseled
91 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
chiseled
man
human
Aerial Photos
681 photos
· Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone