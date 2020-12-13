Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
HUA LING
@linghua
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
gown
evening dress
robe
fashion
People Images & Pictures
human
female
kimono
Public domain images
Related collections
Traditional Style Stories
322 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
human
clothing
apparel
Chinese Culture
7 photos
· Curated by Jiang King
apparel
clothing
human
scene
4 photos
· Curated by Cereal Chocolate
scene
apparel
clothing