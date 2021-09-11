Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karo Kujanpaa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Pete Beach, FL, USA
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Crane bird Donations appreciated
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
st. pete beach
fl
usa
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
crane bird
Nature Images
portrait
crane
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
egret
beak
stork
Creative Commons images
Related collections
DUNES
168 photos · Curated by Susan H.
dune
Desert Images
sand
Shades of White
74 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Holiday Mood
446 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images